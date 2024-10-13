BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 346,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,574. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
