BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BTZ remained flat at $11.13 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,274. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
