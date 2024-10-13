BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BTZ remained flat at $11.13 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,274. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

