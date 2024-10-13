BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

DSU stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.40.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

