BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

CII traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,518. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Featured Articles

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

