BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
CII traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,518. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.