BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BOE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 152,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,341. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

