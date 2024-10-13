BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
BOE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 152,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,341. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
