BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance
EGF opened at $10.00 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
