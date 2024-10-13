BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

EGF opened at $10.00 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

