BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3016 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ECAT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 281,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,207. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

