BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

