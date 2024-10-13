BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
