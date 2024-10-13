BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 495,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,747. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 53,684,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,192,643.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,517,680 shares of company stock worth $11,241,823 over the last ninety days.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.