BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 495,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,747. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 53,684,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,192,643.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,517,680 shares of company stock worth $11,241,823 over the last ninety days.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.