BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

