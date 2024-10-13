BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 236,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,518. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.