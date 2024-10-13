BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $12.40 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

