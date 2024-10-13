BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $12.40 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.