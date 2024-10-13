BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE MUC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. 248,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,867. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

