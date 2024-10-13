BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 55,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,829. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

