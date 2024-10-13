BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniVest Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MVT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. 34,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,687. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

