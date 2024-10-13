BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. 144,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.87.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.