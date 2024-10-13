BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. 144,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

