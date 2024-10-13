BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. 37,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,860. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
