BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPAGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. 37,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,860. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Phillip Soccio sold 2,056 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $25,576.64. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.