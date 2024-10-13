Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BCX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,007. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
