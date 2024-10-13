BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BBN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 210,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,135. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.