BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BUI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.83. 36,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

