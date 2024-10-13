BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
BUI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.83. 36,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $24.94.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
