BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.42. 9,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.