BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
BHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.08.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
