Blast (BLAST) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $187.37 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Blast has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Blast token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a market capitalization of $187.37 million and $10.15 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,043,804,002 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,034,925,227.549465 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.0089327 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $10,173,539.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

