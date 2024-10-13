Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,842,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,181 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 2.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.73% of Blue Owl Capital worth $41,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 216.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of OBDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,091. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.75%.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,420.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

