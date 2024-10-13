Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

OWL stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

