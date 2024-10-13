Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 75,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 83,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Blue Star Gold Trading Down 18.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

