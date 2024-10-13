BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $573.33

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $573.33 or 0.00914733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $83.67 billion and $1.46 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,995 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,932,050.39559576. The last known price of BNB is 577.93461098 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2258 active market(s) with $1,620,253,069.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

