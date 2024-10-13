BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $6.64.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
