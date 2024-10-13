Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in September

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 807,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,144.0 days.

Boralex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $26.05 on Friday. 212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,977. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. Boralex has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.07.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.