Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in September

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 807,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,144.0 days.
Boralex Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $26.05 on Friday. 212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,977. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. Boralex has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.07.
Boralex Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boralex
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.