BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Stake Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of BP by 26.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 132,750 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in BP by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 431,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BP by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 429,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in BP by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BP shares. HSBC downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.98.

BP Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BP opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

