Brave Asset Management Inc. Makes New $26.17 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 526,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,169,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 6.4% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

