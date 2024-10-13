Brickworks Limited (BKW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous final dividend of $0.42.

Brickworks Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91.

About Brickworks

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.

