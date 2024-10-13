Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 323.20 ($4.23). 212,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 764,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.40 ($4.18).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 259 ($3.39) to GBX 358 ($4.69) in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,040.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 316.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,250.00%.

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

