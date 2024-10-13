Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance
BAERW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.27.
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
