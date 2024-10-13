Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

BAERW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

