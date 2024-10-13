Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Up 41.2% in September

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRID traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 million, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of -0.63. Bridgford Foods has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

