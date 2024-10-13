Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 125,091 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000.

NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.77. 1,567,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

