Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Raised to $54.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

