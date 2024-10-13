Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTVCY remained flat at $33.02 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. Britvic has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

