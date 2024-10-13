Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Britvic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BTVCY remained flat at $33.02 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. Britvic has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34.
Britvic Company Profile
