Brokerages Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) PT at $242.96

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.96.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,745,870.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.03 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $165.21 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

