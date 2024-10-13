Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Target Price at $54.99

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $204.17 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $28.86 to $29.31 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $161.25 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

