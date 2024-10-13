Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.08 and last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 26357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.98.

Brompton Split Banc Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$221.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brompton Split Banc

In other Brompton Split Banc news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total transaction of C$50,372.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,519 shares of company stock valued at $252,351.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

