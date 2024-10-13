Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Up 119.5% in September

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 119.5% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of BPYPP remained flat at $17.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

