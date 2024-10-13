Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4,576.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ARKG opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

