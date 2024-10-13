Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $1,322,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Bank of America by 27.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 98,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,921,082 shares of company stock worth $6,582,343,525 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 5.0 %

Bank of America stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

