Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Trading Up 0.3 %

BCUCY stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $64.79.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

