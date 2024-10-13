Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Trading Up 0.3 %
BCUCY stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $64.79.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
