C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $97.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.0 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $4,585,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $6,665,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

