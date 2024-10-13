C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

CCCC opened at $5.46 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $378.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 367.17%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

