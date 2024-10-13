Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCD opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $26.16.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
