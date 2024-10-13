Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the September 15th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 434,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

CHW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. 127,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,275. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

