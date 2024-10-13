Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 494.0 days.

Calian Group Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of CLNFF stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 720. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. Calian Group has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

